Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

This was on October 6 & 7, 2023

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Erika Henningsen, Jason Gotay, and More Set For EVER AFTER in Concert at the Ordway Photo 4 Erika Henningsen, Jason Gotay, and More Set For EVER AFTER in Concert at the Ordway

Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Ben Folds Live at Orchestra Hall: A Memorable Musical Experience

If you're familiar with Ben Folds' live performances, you'd know to expect a delightful blend of quirky melodies, impromptu creativity, and an extraordinary connection between the audience and the musicians. Having crafted genre-defying music for over three decades, Ben Folds graced the Orchestra Hall stage, showcasing his extensive repertoire, endearing (and undeniably quirky) personality, and a few unexpected surprises to mark the journey of his new album, "What Matters Most."

Being present at the Minnesota Orchestra Hall to witness Ben Folds live was an absolute delight. The concert spanned two enchanting nights in Minneapolis, featuring the collaboration of Ben Folds and the Minnesota Orchestra, under the baton of the talented conductor, Enrico Lopez-Yanez.

Ben mesmerized the audience with two enthralling sets, the first being a showcase of his latest album, "What Matters Most." The second set featured tracks from his earlier albums, intertwined with a few captivating covers. As the night progressed, the crowd yearned for more, leading to a series of encores that culminated in a rendition of his iconic track, "The Luckiest."

In between performances, Ben shared heartfelt stories, shedding light on the inspiration behind his songs and their meanings. He also emphasized the significance of music therapy and education, drawing attention to the acknowledgment he received from Minnesota Music Therapy during his time in the state. Additionally, Ben stressed the vital role of supporting local music—a message that resonated deeply with the audience.

In conclusion, heartfelt thanks go to Ben Folds and the Minnesota Orchestra for curating a magical evening filled with soul-stirring music and memorable moments. The concert left the audience yearning for more, a testament to the brilliance and artistry of these musical maestros.

For further details on upcoming concerts and ticket information for the Minnesota Orchestra, please click on the ticket link provided below.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry Photo
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry

What did our critic think of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry?

2
Review: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall Photo
Review: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

What did our critic think of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall?

3
Interview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNING Photo
Interview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNING

The screenwriter and Broadway book writer turned her considerable writing chops to fiction during Covid when Broadway and Hollywood were both shut down, and found that novel-length fiction was a great outlet that she enjoyed very much.

4
Interview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Photo
Interview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

Be among the first in the world to experience the latest original songs from the musical Ever After as it continues in its development from page to the stage.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra HallReview: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall
Review: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert HallReview: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall
Interview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNINGInterview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNING
Interview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert HallInterview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...Tour
State Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From The North Country
Orpheum Theatre (10/08-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (2/06-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Dancing Beethoven
Northrop (2/17-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Gatsby
THE LUMINARY ARTS CENTER (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord, by Scott Carter
Art House North (9/29-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You