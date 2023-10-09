Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Ben Folds Live at Orchestra Hall: A Memorable Musical Experience

If you're familiar with Ben Folds' live performances, you'd know to expect a delightful blend of quirky melodies, impromptu creativity, and an extraordinary connection between the audience and the musicians. Having crafted genre-defying music for over three decades, Ben Folds graced the Orchestra Hall stage, showcasing his extensive repertoire, endearing (and undeniably quirky) personality, and a few unexpected surprises to mark the journey of his new album, "What Matters Most."

Being present at the Minnesota Orchestra Hall to witness Ben Folds live was an absolute delight. The concert spanned two enchanting nights in Minneapolis, featuring the collaboration of Ben Folds and the Minnesota Orchestra, under the baton of the talented conductor, Enrico Lopez-Yanez.

Ben mesmerized the audience with two enthralling sets, the first being a showcase of his latest album, "What Matters Most." The second set featured tracks from his earlier albums, intertwined with a few captivating covers. As the night progressed, the crowd yearned for more, leading to a series of encores that culminated in a rendition of his iconic track, "The Luckiest."

In between performances, Ben shared heartfelt stories, shedding light on the inspiration behind his songs and their meanings. He also emphasized the significance of music therapy and education, drawing attention to the acknowledgment he received from Minnesota Music Therapy during his time in the state. Additionally, Ben stressed the vital role of supporting local music—a message that resonated deeply with the audience.

In conclusion, heartfelt thanks go to Ben Folds and the Minnesota Orchestra for curating a magical evening filled with soul-stirring music and memorable moments. The concert left the audience yearning for more, a testament to the brilliance and artistry of these musical maestros.

For further details on upcoming concerts and ticket information for the Minnesota Orchestra, please click on the ticket link provided below.