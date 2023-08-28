Review: WET HOT ALL AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS at Armory

All American Rejects at the Armory in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

The summer of 2013 marked a significant milestone for The All-American Rejects as they wrapped up their role as the main support act on Blink-182's 20th Anniversary Tour. Hailing from Stillwater, Oklahoma, this quartet has seamlessly transitioned from being a standout opener to commanding their own headlining tours. The journey began in 2001, and their captivating, high-energy performances have been a consistent delight for ticket holders ever since. The allure of their music lies in its hook-laden nature, effortlessly reeling in listeners with its catchy melodies and artfully crafted pop arrangements.

Formed in 1999, The All-American Rejects' trajectory was marked by a meteoric rise, cemented by their 2003 debut album, "The All-American Rejects," which achieved platinum status. The album boasted the hit single "Swing, Swing," an anthem that propelled them into the limelight. Their ascendancy didn't halt there, as they maintained their position on the pop-chart hierarchy with a string of sensational singles, including "Dirty Little Secret," "Move Along," and "Gives You Hell." With an illustrious career, the band proudly claims two platinum albums, one gold album, and an impressive global record sales figure exceeding 10 million.

Venturing onto the international stage, The All-American Rejects recently left their mark in Malaysia with an electrifying concert in Kuala Lumpur, where they shared the spotlight with rock counterparts The Wanted and Five For Fighting. This journey from modest middle-American origins to international acclaim resonates deeply with music enthusiasts, fostering an ever-growing fan base. The band's engagement with fans extends beyond the stage, connecting through platforms like YouTube and Twitter, showcasing their relatable, down-to-earth attitudes.

Despite embracing modern technology, The All-American Rejects remain firmly rooted in the past, with lead singer Tyson Ritter revealing his passion for vinyl records, particularly those from artists like Miles Davis and ELO. In a testament to their commitment to their fans, Tyson Ritter recently unveiled a solo track titled "Air," offering a musical oasis until their next collective album endeavor takes flight.

Tyson Ritter in the All American Rejects at the Armory in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

All-American Rejects Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour" Presented by Live Nation truly transported me back to my teen years. The concert featured not only All-American Rejects but also received incredible support from New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids. The event felt like a grand battle of the bands, where every participant emerged victorious by delivering an unforgettable show filled with energy and joy, resonating with the enthusiastic crowd through their chart-topping hits.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids for gracing Minneapolis with their phenomenal performances. The nostalgia and excitement stirred by this concert are bound to linger, and we eagerly await the day when these exceptional talents will grace our city's stage once again.

