Review: WE SHALL SOMEDAY at Theater Latte Da

Book & Lyrics by Harrison David Rivers

Music & Additional Lyrics by Ted Shen

Directed by Kelli Foster Warder

Music Direction by Denise Prosek

Featuring Ronnie Allen, Erin Nicole Farsté, Roland Hawkins II, and Bradley Johnson

The roots of resistance and resilience run deep in three generations of a Black family grappling with inequality, violence and oppression. This intimate new musical, performed by four actors in tour de force performances asks us to contemplate the cycle of racism in America and how we might commit to creating real change.

A muliti-media stage experience, We Shall Someday is set against the backdrop of everyday Black America and the historical events that echo the conversations surrounding civil rights today. From Freedom Riders to Rodney King, this story explores the bonds of family ties that hold us in our most uncertain times, the opportunities and pitfalls of living under oppressive systems, and the decisions we make when given the choice to stand in solidarity with our loved ones - and ourselves.

It was so wonderful to see a world premier musical at Theater Latte Da. This production of We Shall Someday is a musical that is about a family of three generations telling their stories of racial injustice and inequality with each other and themselves. The story starts off with Rowland Hawkins II (Jullius) telling his story, leading into his daughter Erin Nicole Farste (Ruby) story some years later and then ending with Ronnie Allan (Jay). Bradley Johnson (Guard/Sergeant/Scooter) played multiple characters to Jullius, Jay, and Ruby as they were sharing their stories and thier experiences.

The music and script reminded me of a song cycle. There were some beautiful songs and I could see the actors breaking a sweat on stage as they were getting into the music and their dialogue. There were many powerful moments and lyrics in the songs and the script that were powerful and educational.

The set was a simple. It was levels of stairs and behind was a cut projector screens where they projected certain background scenery of a memorial, protest, and more. The costumes were styles of outfits that fit each of the generations of thier time. There was minimal props and lighting which gave thie production more focus on the characters and their story.

There were many moments of this production that took me back to a few years ago and what we were going through in the world. Some of the scenes were difficult for me to watch because they made me think about the history of racial and social inequity and justice and the events that lead up to today where it is still going on. This is a story that not only has theaterical elements but it's an important story that can educate and move anyone who sees it.

I would highly recommend seeing this production of We Shall Someday at Theater Latte Da.

All photos by Dan Norman