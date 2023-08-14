Review: TWO STARS IN THE VAST DARK at Theatre In The Round

Two Stars in the Vast Dark at the Minnesota Fringe 2023

Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Fringe

Two Stars Illuminating the Cosmic Void

By Found Creature

Conceived by Charlotte Grey & Theo Leverenz

Embarking on a trans-centric odyssey through the cosmos, accompanied by original music and mesmerizing choreography! "Two Stars in the Vast Dark" unites a youthful space hauler and a curiously self-aware bio-computer, as their fates intertwine amidst the boundless emptiness of space. Can the threads of connection bind them across the expanse of difference?

This production is a testament to creative ingenuity. Charlotte Grey (The Bard System) and Theo Leverenz (Ezra) seamlessly weave their talents to birth and narrate this remarkable tale. Transporting the audience into an unparalleled sci-fi musical, the stage is adorned only by the void itself. Each character, uniquely equipped with a stool, commands attention. One finds Charlette behind a desk, while Theo wields a guitar, becoming a catalyst for the experience.

The melodies crafted by Theo resonate long after the final curtain call, their fingers dancing upon the strings, accompanied by soulful vocals. Notably, Theo's integration of dialect into the computerized voice adds layers of intrigue. The script thoughtfully traverses themes of capitalism, gender fluidity, identity, and the enigmatic cosmos itself. Its coherence makes it accessible, even as it navigates profound topics. The chemistry between the two actors elevates the performance, infusing authenticity into their on-stage rapport.

"Two Stars in the Vast Dark" encapsulates the Minnesota Fringe 2023's essence. This ethereal journey is one you should not miss.