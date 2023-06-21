Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre

Drew Becker as Michael Dorsey and Jared David Michael Grant as Jeff Slater in the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

– The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Robert Horn was the 2019 Tony Award for Best Book for TOOTSIE. His other credits include the new Broadway musical Shucked, 13 The Musical, Dame Edna: Back With a Vengeance, "Designing Women" and "Living Single." This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime – as the star of a Broadway musical. Through this outrageous stunt and its comedic complications, Michael ultimately learns to become a better person TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman While the situation and many of the characters are the same as in the film, this musical feels like a new story. It delivers the comedic situation you know from the movie, but it is not a scene-by-scene reenactment onstage. Instead of poking fun at a bad soap opera like the movie did, the musical sets "Tootsie's" characters in a really bad Broadway musical called "Juliet's Nurse," a sequel to "Romeo and Juliet." TOOTSIE is a story of community – of a group of people who love each other and just want to do what they love most, even if the world might have other plans for them!

The cast of the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The North American Tour of TOOTSIE makes a stop in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theater. This was my first time seeing this TOOTSIE production. I had seen the movie awhile back but did not know this musical's songs. It was a fun show! There were lines that were relevant to today, women's rights, actors' equity, etc. I didn't realize how funny and comedic the script was. Among the laughable moments were Jared David Michael Grant (Jeff), Payton Reilly (Sandy Lester) and Matthew Rela (Max Van Horn). Ashley Alexendra (Julie Nichols) had an impressive voice and sweet sincerity. Drew Becker (Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels) was brilliant in the role. I was impressed by how committed he was to playing two different characters. I had to remember it was one person playing each role. The entire cast was superb and the chemistry between each other and their roles made this production a joy to watch.

– Jared David Michael Grant as Jeff Slater, Drew Becker as Michael Dorsey, and Payton Reilly as Sandy Lester in the National Tour of TOOTSIE. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

TOOTSIE is a show that everyone ages 10 and up can enjoy. It's a fun production with fun music and a comedic script that will make you laugh. It's pure entertainment!

