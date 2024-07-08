Review: THE SHOW - LIVE ON TOUR - NIALL HORAN at Xcel Energy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Niall James Horan, the Irish singer-songwriter who rose to fame as a member of One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, brought his solo tour to a sold-out crowd at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on July 7, 2024.

The stage was set with a large curtain, and as the start of the show approached, projections of two eyeballs appeared on it, heightening the crowd's excitement. The projections then changed to display messages like "Welcome to the show" and other Niall Horan visuals. When the curtain finally rose, Niall's band was revealed, followed by Niall himself, guitar in hand. He kicked off the night with "Nice To Meet Ya," followed by "Small Talk/Edge of Seventeen." The audience was immediately on their feet, singing and dancing along. Niall's energy was infectious as he moved around the stage and interacted with his fans.

Niall took a moment to express how great it felt to be back in Minnesota, reminiscing about his last visit in 2017 for the Jingle Ball. He expressed his gratitude for the crowd showing up on a Sunday night to listen to his music and storytelling. A particularly memorable moment was when he had the lights come up and read the signs that fans had brought. He acknowledged many of them, sharing stories about how his music had touched their lives.

Niall Horan The Show Tour

Photo by Christian Tierney

One highlight was Niall's performance of the One Direction hit "Night Changes," which he played on guitar amidst disco lights, much to the delight of the many One Direction fans in the crowd who sang along passionately. It was a treat to hear an old favorite in Niall's unique style.

Niall then transitioned to an acoustic set, moving to the runway with his band to perform "Flicker," "This Town," and "You Could Start a Cult." He played both piano and guitar as the audience waved their cellphone lights, creating a magical atmosphere. Returning to the main stage for his final set, he delivered powerful performances of songs including "Heaven," "If You Leave Me," and "San Francisco." He closed the night with two encores: "Heartbreak Weather" and "Slow Hands," leaving the crowd wanting more.

It was an excellent concert, and I highly recommend catching him on tour! Thank you, Niall, for a fantastic night! We hope to see you back again soon.

For more tour tickets and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

