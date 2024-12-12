Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW at Pantages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show made a highly anticipated tour stop at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, delivering a spectacular holiday experience. Starring the inimitable Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, this show marks the duo's seventh year of spreading festive cheer together.

The production dazzled with holiday-themed elements, from an eye-catching backdrop and vibrant props to stunning projections and elaborate costumes. A talented ensemble of six backup dancers complemented Jinkx and DeLa, bringing even more energy to the stage. The show featured clever holiday parody numbers and a delightful script inspired by The Nutcracker. Without giving too much away, fans were treated to hilarious musical parodies paying homage to artists like Chappell Roan, Beyoncé, and Wicked. Hunky the elf also made a memorable return, adding to the fun.

At its heart, the show conveyed a poignant message about perseverance, self-love, and authenticity, leaving the audience inspired.

This production is a must-see for the holiday season, offering a perfect mix of humor, music, and storytelling. Don’t miss your chance to join in the festive fun! For tickets and additional information, click the link below.

All photos are taken by Santiago Felipe

