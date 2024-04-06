Review: THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR WITH DAN + SHAY at Xcel Energy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dan + Shay, the American Country Pop duo comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, graced the stage at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, marking their return to where they headlined their inaugural show a decade ago. The Heartbreak on the Map tour kicked off with dynamic performances by Hailey Whitters and Ben Rector, setting the stage for the main event.

As anticipation mounted, the stage, shaped like a plus symbol, was illuminated by a lone backlight, casting Dan + Shay in silhouette as they made their grand entrance to the deafening cheers of the Xcel crowd.

Opening their set with hits like "Save Me The Trouble," "Alone Together," and "All to Myself," Dan + Shay wasted no time igniting the audience's excitement. Behind them, large screens adorned the stage, projecting captivating scenery, photos, videos, and shots of the ecstatic crowd. Taking brief pauses between songs, they expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the fans' unwavering support, relishing in the collective energy of the Friday night crowd.

Known for their heartfelt ballads, Dan + Shay delivered intimate renditions of favorites like "Heartbreak on the Map," "From the Ground Up," "My Side of the Fence," and "Speechless," transforming the expansive venue into an intimate space filled with emotion.

Switching gears to more upbeat tunes, the duo had the crowd jumping and singing along with infectious energy. Their cover of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" was a highlight, with Dan + Shay even venturing into the audience, further amplifying the connection with their fans. Their genuine chemistry onstage was palpable, a testament to their shared passion for music and deep friendship.

Closing out the unforgettable night with crowd favorites "Bigger Houses" and "Speechless," Dan + Shay enthralled the audience, seated on the house set featured in their latest album. The electrifying atmosphere was palpable as the duo performed "Tequila," leaving fans craving more, evident in the thunderous applause and resounding sing-alongs that filled the arena.

In sum, Dan + Shay delivered a stellar performance, treating fans to an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie. Their unwavering talent and infectious enthusiasm left an indelible mark on the Xcel Energy Center stage, ensuring that this concert will be remembered fondly by all in attendance.

Thank you, Dan + Shay, for an incredible night of music and memories.

For further tour dates and ticket information, please visit the link below.