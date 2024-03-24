Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Theater Latte Da

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Courtesy of Theater Latte da

Mar 20 - May 5, 2024

Ritz Theater

by Alice Walker

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Directed by Daniel J. Bryant

Choreographed by Heather Beal

Music Direction by Sanford Moore

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover her own unique voice and place in the world.

Starring Ronnie Allen, Carnetha Anthony, Zola Dee, Lynnea Doublette, Lamar Jefferson, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Heather McElrath, Nubia Monks, David L. Murray, Nambi Mwassa, Dennis W. Spears, Angela Stewart, and Angela Wildflower.

A Co-Production with Geva Theatre Center.

"The Color Purple" is a renowned tale by Alice Walker, which has been adapted into various forms, including a film directed by Stephen Spielberg starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, as well as a new musical adaptation released in 2023 featuring Fantasia Barrino.

Theater Latte Da included this beloved story in their theater season, drawing eager crowds on opening night. I consistently admire how Theater Latte Da manages to deliver productions with sizable ensembles, effectively portrayed by a smaller cast rotating through different roles.

The set design at Theater Latte Da was elegantly simple, reminiscent of the aesthetic of the Broadway revival, with quotes from "The Color Purple" adorning the all-wood set. Innovative elements, such as doors opening from the floor and versatile props, effectively represented the evolving scenes. The backdrop, featuring a striking tree, added depth to the staging, complemented by well-executed lighting cues.

The costumes, reflecting the early 1900s era, were vibrant and richly detailed. Standout pieces like Shug Avery's sparkling red dress and Miss Celie's distinctive pants added visual flair and authenticity to the production.

The talent showcased in this performance was exceptional. Nubia Monks delivered a captivating portrayal of Celie, embodying the character's complexity with depth and nuance. Carnetha Anthony and Ronnie Allen exhibited fantastic chemistry as Sofia and Harpo, infusing their scenes with humor and warmth. David L. Murray's portrayal of Mister evolved convincingly throughout the show, showcasing his character's transformation alongside Celie. Angela Wildflower exuded confidence and charisma as Shug Avery, providing unwavering support to Celie with a compelling performance.

The musical numbers were undeniably a highlight of the evening, seamlessly blending infectious rhythms with profound emotional resonance. In this production, audiences found themselves both grooving along to the music and deeply moved by the poignant themes of hardships, love, strength, and vulnerability portrayed on stage. "The Color Purple" offers a narrative with universal appeal, allowing individuals from all walks of life to find elements they can personally relate to.

I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing "The Color Purple" for its magnificent production values and powerful storytelling. It's a theatrical journey that leaves a lasting impact.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click the ticket link below.