Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre

The Chinese Lady by Open Eye Theatre

Photo by Nicole Neri

In 1834, Afong Moy, then just 14 years old, was brought from Guangzhou to America, where she was prominently featured as the "Chinese Lady." Over the following decades, she participated in a spectacle that both defined and challenged her own sense of identity, all while witnessing remarkable transformations within the United States. Playwright Lloyd Suh draws inspiration from the true story of the first Chinese woman to immigrate to America, unveiling a concealed chapter of history and prompting us to reconsider the way we perceive ourselves and others.

By Lloyd Suh

Director – Eric Sharp

Associate Director – Emma Y. Lai

Performers – Katie Bradley* & Michael Sung Ho

Lighting Designer – Kathy Maxwell

Costume Designer – Mathew LeFebvre

Sound and Music Designers – Montana Johnson and Gao Hong

Movement – Hui Wilcox

Set Designer – Joel Sass

This was a wonderful production. Throughout the 75 minutes, Lloyd Suh takes us through a journey of Asian American historical storytelling. Katie Bradley and Michael Sung Ho are the two performers. Katie Bradley plays Afong Moy who's character faces many challenges as a Chinese immigrating to the United States and being on "display," for the American people to learn about Chinease Asian American culture.

The costumes were intricate and beautiful, adding to the overall aesthetic of the production. The set design created an intimate atmosphere with its exquisite Chinese architectural elements.The script delved into dark themes at times, but it's a crucial storytelling aspect. It was truly fascinating to witness the actors and their characters undergo transitions and transformations throughout the show.

I highly recommend catching this production of 'The Chinese Lady' at Open Eye Theatre.