Review: THE BASEMENT YARD LIVE at State Theatre Minneapolis
This production was on September 23, 2026
The Basement Yard Experience was a really fun show. Joe and Frank brought the same humor and personality from the podcast to the stage, and the crowd was into it from the start. There was a great energy in the room, and it was obvious that people were having a good time.
The audience participation was also a big part of what made the show fun. It wasn’t just sitting and watching Joe and Frank the whole time. The crowd actually got involved, which led to some funny moments and kept things feeling different from a normal podcast episode. I won’t say too much about what happens because I think it’s better to go in without knowing everything.
Joe and Frank work really well together, and their back-and-forth was just as funny live as it is on the podcast. There were a lot of laughs throughout the show, and the interaction with the audience made it feel pretty spontaneous. You could tell they were having fun with it too, which made the whole thing more enjoyable.
Overall, it was a great night and a fun live show. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of The Basement Yard. There are enough surprises and audience interaction to make it different from just listening to the podcast, so I’d recommend seeing it live if you get the chance.
Photo courtesy of The Basement Live
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25)
|
When Autumn Falls: An Evening of Song with Nichole Carey
Crooners Supper Club (10/05-10/05)
|
Into the Burrow A Peter Rabbit™ Tale
Mixed Blood Theatre (10/01-10/18)
|
Outlander in Concert
State (10/22-10/22)
|
Bowwow Powwow
Stages Theatre Company (9/16-9/27)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
DECC Symphony Hall (11/10-11/10) VIDEOS
|
Menopause The Musical
Ames Center (11/03-11/03)
|
Clue - Live on Stage!
Orhpeum Theatre (10/09-10/11)
|
Hello, Universe
Stages Theatre Company (3/19-4/04)
|
ndigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry
State (10/21-10/21)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.