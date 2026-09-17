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PIVOT Podcast to Come to Minneapolis at State Theatre

Journalist Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway offer sharp insights on tech, business and politics.

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PIVOT Podcast to Come to Minneapolis at State Theatre

Hennepin Arts has announced that PIVOT starring Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway presented by beehiiv is coming to Minneapolis for one night only on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.).

With great power, comes great scrutiny. On their podcast every Tuesday and Friday, journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business and politics. They make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no one else.

Kara Swisher is host of On with Kara Swisher and co-host of Pivot. She’s editor-at-large at New York Magazine and a CNN contributor, where she hosts the series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever. She was the cofounder and editor-at-large of the technology website Recode and co-executive producer of the Code conference. Considered the top reporter in the tech game, Swisher has been reporting on the industry since the early 1990s. She is a former contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and has also worked for The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. She’s the author of the New York Times–bestselling memoir Burn Book: A Tech Love Story (Simon & Schuster, 2024).

Scott Galloway is Professor of Marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business and a serial entrepreneur. He was named one of the world’s best business professors by Poets & Quants. Scott has founded nine companies, including Prophet, RedEnvelope, L2, and Section. He is the New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Post Corona, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and The Algebra of Wealth. His most recent book Notes on Being a Man reached #1 on The New York Times Best Seller List. Scott has served on the boards of directors of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Panera Bread, and Ledger. In 2026 he was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the Board of Regents of the University of California. He has won multiple Webby and Best Podcast awards, and his books have been translated into 28 languages. Across his Prof G Pod, Prof G Markets, Raging Moderates, Pivot podcasts, No Mercy / No Malice newsletter, and his YouTube channel, Scott reaches millions. Scott is a proud alum and supporter of the UC system and holds a BA in economics from UCLA and an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

Tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office and online at HennepinArts.org.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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