Review: SWEAT at Guthrie Theater

A Pulitzer Prize - winning drama, Reading, Pennsylvania, is a blue-collar town with generations of hardworking folks, many of whom work at Olstead's factory and down cold beers together after hours. But the post-Y2K economy is changing, NAFTA is a new reality and rumors fly about layoffs. Promotions and pride inevitably collide, forming cracks in decades-old friendships that crumble when the factory breaks with the union. From the politically charged opening scene to its electrifying conclusion, Sweat boldly confronts issues of race, immigration, deindustrialization and the ever-slipping grip on middle-class life - all with Nottage's signature humor and heart.

This play reminded me of so many things. It made me think of the movie New In Town with Harry Connick Jr. and Renee Zellweger. It also made me think of my hometown. The set was what seemed to be a small town dive bar. I grew up in a rural small town with a lot of factory and plants and I felt that workers would go to work and then go to the small town bar after for a drink and yes, they would pay right away. There were also projections that were a good added effect to give a feeling of the time period and events happening during that time period.

The costumes, language, and the way people talked where so spot on accurate. I felt like I was back in my hometown sitting in the bar with them. There were comedic lines and moments and each of the talented actors portrayed their characters really well and had great chemistry. I felt like they were people I knew.

The story was so important as it also covered stenotypes, race, economics, etc. Things that we are unfortunately at times dealing with today.

I don't want to give anything away but I was not expecting it to end the way that it did.

I would recommend seeing Sweat at the Guthrie, the cast is fantastic and the production is great!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.

Photos by Dan Norman