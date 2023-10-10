Review: SIDE SHOW at Ashland Productions

Marissa Noe (Daisy Hilton) and Erica Kerstetter (Violet Hilton)

Photo by Kara Salava

"Side Show," based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who rose to fame during the Depression, offers a poignant portrayal of two women bound at the hip. Their exceptional connection brings them into the spotlight but prevents them from experiencing true love. The narrative unfolds predominantly through song, tracing Violet and Daisy's journey from England to America, across the vaudeville circuit, and ultimately to Hollywood, on the verge of their appearance in the 1932 movie "Freaks."

In the 2014 revival, the plot has been entirely reworked, introducing new songs like "Very Well Connected," "All in the Mind," and "The Great Wedding Show." These additions delve deeper into the Hilton twins' background, shedding light on their relationship with Harry Houdini and exploring the prospect of a separation surgery. This new narrative angle enriches the characters and situations, infusing the songs with greater complexity and authenticity.

I have always enjoyed the few songs I had heard from Side Show prior to experiencing this stage production for the first time. While I knew the story revolved around the true tale of Daisy and Violet Hilton, I was not fully aware of the depth of their narrative.

The production of Side Show at Ashland Productions was exceptional. As soon as you entered the theater, the ambiance resembled stepping into a side show, with captivating decor adorning the exterior. The stage, though simple, was enhanced by a projection screen at the back, showcasing various scenes, images, and facts about Daisy and Violet. The lighting, especially during the opening ensemble number, was not only effective but consistently impactful throughout the show.

The music and storytelling were outstanding. The musical boasts numerous powerful songs that resonate with each character, as well as the ensemble pieces. The ensemble's strength was palpable and provided a solid foundation, enhancing the overall production.

Marissa Noe (Daisy Hilton) and Erica Kerstetter (Violet Hilton) both delivered exceptional performances. Their synchronization and cohesive movements were truly impressive, maintaining unity throughout the entire show. Their chemistry and harmonious blend were noteworthy. Despite portraying conjoined twins, they managed to convey distinct individual identities, which added depth to their portrayal.

I highly recommend experiencing Side Show at Ashland Productions. The narrative is compelling, coupled with remarkable music, making this production a must-see.

For additional ticket and show information, please click on the ticket link below.