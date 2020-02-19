Review Roundup: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Guthrie Theater - What Did the Critics Think?

The Guthrie Theater presents Twelfth Night, February 8 - March 22, 2020.

When a shipwrecked Viola washes up on Illyria's shores without her twin brother, she must adapt to her strange new surroundings on her own. For safety, she disguises herself as a man and quickly finds favor and employment with the lovesick Orsino, who pines for Olivia's devotion. After a series of mishaps and plenty of mayhem, their love triangle becomes so entangled it brings all of Illyria along for the ride. When at last the truth is revealed, the Bard's starry-eyed tale proves that the revelry of love is something worth fighting for.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Rob Dunkelberger, The Stages of MN: The Guthrie Theater's new production of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night is outrageous fun from start to end. Featuring a cast of 10 local artists who bring this nearly 420 year old play to fresh and vibrant life. The Guthrie has a long tradition of staging Shakespeare. Recent years have seen Wonderful Productions of Romeo and Juliet and As you Like It. This new production of twelfth Night is my favorite. It had been years since I'd seen a production and it took a little while to refresh my mind as the play proceeded. I highly recommend those new to the show read the Synopsis in the program before the play begins. It's one of those Shakespeare comedies that involves shipwrecks and twins, if you don't know the basic plot you may find yourself as confused as the characters in the play are. But rest assured, even if you are lost, you are still in for a treat.

Pamela Espeland, Minn Post: There's nothing timid about this "Twelfth Night." Not Yi Zhao's sensitive lighting, or Sartje Pickett's appealing music, performed by members of the acting ensemble. Or Ann Closs-Farley's outrageous costumes. Or Naomi Dawson's imaginative set, made of boards, rusted metal, ropes, water ... and a profusion of red and white balloons. It's an outstanding production, one in which everything seems to go right.

Jay Gabler, City Pages: Crediting this cast is like thanking people at the Oscars: You're afraid to start naming names because you know you won't be able to mention everyone. The actors who make the strongest impressions, though, are the ones who get to most use their comic chops. That includes Sun Mee Chomet, whose hilariously horny Olivia shows why she should get cast in comedies more often; Jim Lichtscheidl, born to play the preening but vulnerable Malvolio; and the extraordinary Joy Dolo, whose Sir Andrew, seemingly a minor character, just about steals this show.

Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories