Review Roundup: THE PROM, Now Playing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is presenting THE PROM, Broadway's smash hit musical comedy, on its Main Stage, directed by Michael Brindisi and choreographed by Tamara Kangas Erickson.

With a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar (lyrics by Chad Beguelin), THE PROM is a contemporary musical written in the classic, big, Broadway musical style. It is a production designed to lift you up and make you laugh with its show-stopping dance numbers, Tony Award-winning musical score and a story that champions acceptance and celebrates being the person you were meant to be.



Based loosely on a true story taking place in Mississippi, the musical is set in small-town Indiana. Emma just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, but the school board is having none of it and has canceled the prom for everyone. Meanwhile, in New York City, four fabulous fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear about the trouble brewing around the small-town prom - and that the press is involved - they know it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. They swoop in to help Emma, and now the community has a date with destiny. Broadway's brassiest have come to fight the injustice and kick-ball-change the world!



THE PROM will play on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Main Stage through June 10, 2023.

Joe Sarafolean, BroadwayWorld: Seeing a cast of such diversity breathe life into this show creates a sense of ease, allowing the audience to feel like they are a part of the story that is being told. The Prom is a flashy musical at times, with "fiery songs and dance breaks" but the intimacy of CDT's main stage provides this production the ability to share it's message as if we are in the room with these characters. For that reason, The Prom that is currently running at CDT rivals the Broadway production. Not to mention the talent that is on display.

Brian Bix, Twin Cities Arts Reader: The cast is wonderful. In particular, Monty Hays as Emma is spectacular, capturing the vulnerability and longing, hope and resignation embodied in this normal and slightly nerdy young woman through dialogue, singing, and movement. Other standouts include Tod Peterson as Barry Glickman, who brings great energy and just the right does of campy to the role. Maya Richardson as Alyssa exudes sweetness throughout.

Mary Aalgaard, Play off the Page: I applaud The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres for producing this sweet, humorous and electric show about love, acceptance, and inclusivity. The dynamic cast, under the direction of the kind and talented Michael Brindisi, brings this fun, and socially relevant, show to light on stage with their regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical The Prom

Arthur Dorman, Talkin' Broadway: Picture this: a wonderful dinner prepared with finesse, served by an eagerly attentive wait staff, followed by a show without having to get back to your car, drive, and park again. The show begins, brimming over with bright songs, great laughs, energetic and well executed dance numbers, and glittering costumes performed by top drawer talent. Sound pretty good? Actually, it's pretty great, and that's what awaits if you make it to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' newest production, The Prom.

Rob Dunkelberger, The Stages of MN: Chanhassen Dinner Theaters (CDT) new production of The Prom is undoubtedly the best I've yet seen in the nation's largest professional dinner theatre. This show is simply the best! A musical about inclusiveness that never feels like a lecture and that pokes gentle fun at the theatrical profession, while not making you feel like an outsider.