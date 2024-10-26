Review: REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Reefer Madness: The Musical is produced by Silver Slipper Productions and directed by Martinoa Mayotte, Reefer Madness: The Musical is now playing through October 27, 2024. This vibrant production is brought to life in collaboration with LUSH Lounge and Theatre, as well as Twin Cities Gay Scene.

Reefer Madness: The Musical is a satirical take on the 1936 film of the same name, exploring the hysteria surrounding marijuana use in the 1930s. The story follows a group of innocent teenagers who become entangled in a world of cannabis, leading to outrageous and often humorous consequences. Through over-the-top characters and catchy musical numbers, the show critiques the moral panic and absurdity of anti-drug propaganda. It blends comedy with a more serious commentary on the societal fears surrounding drug use, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Photo by @dmadphotography

The cast in this production was fantastic. Each performer fit their roles perfectly, showcasing great chemistry and comedic timing with one another. It was clear they were having a blast on stage, which made the experience even more enjoyable. I loved seeing such a diverse group of talents, including circus performers, burlesque artists, and drag performers.

@dmadphotography

The Lush Lounge and Theatre provides a cozy and intimate performance space. Scenes were projected on a background screen, and the creative use of props enhanced various moments throughout the show. The choreography for the musical numbers was energetic and a lot of fun.

I highly recommend catching this production of Reefer Madness: The Musical. It's a lively show filled with laughs and impressive performances.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments