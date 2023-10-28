Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

This concert is on October 27 and 28, 2023.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center
Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
Photo by Jared Fessler

After a four-year hiatus, the legendary trio of Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor, and their extraordinary frontman, Adam Lambert, are bringing their highly acclaimed production back to where it all began, now expanded and better than ever.

The Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour boasts a 150-minute career-spanning set list, celebrating the band's extraordinary back catalog. It includes iconic anthems such as "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Radio Ga Ga," and "Somebody To Love," alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. The show features a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects, and mesmerizing set pieces, leaving critics and fans around the world in awe.

Having extensively toured in recent years, the Rhapsody show continues to evolve while remaining, at its core, a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy. It serves as a testament to Brian and Roger's enduring musical prowess and a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal talents and electrifying stage presence. This all culminates in a glorious, full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.

Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN 
Photo by Jared Fessler

This concert was truly exceptional! The stage setup featured screens, mesmerizing lights, and breathtaking special effects, creating a remarkable experience. It was a particularly memorable occasion for fans of both Queen and Adam Lambert, as they had the chance to witness two legends – Brian May and Roger Taylor from the original Queen – performing alongside the outstanding vocals of Adam Lambert.

Adam Lambert's numerous outfit changes added a fashionable and sparkly dimension to the show, and he even rocked platform shoes while delivering all the classic Queen hits with incredible power and passion.

Throughout the concert, there were poignant moments where the band paid tribute to the iconic Freddie Mercury. Clips of him performing were displayed on the screen, eliciting an emotional response from the crowd. A particularly moving highlight was when Brian May played a beautiful song on his guitar, and on the screen, a clip of Freddie singing while playing alongside him gave the impression that they were sharing the stage together. It was a genuinely special moment.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Queen + Adam Lambert for an unforgettable night at the Xcel Energy Center!

For more show and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below. 




