Review: POP SENSATIONZ at HUGE Improv Theatre

Enjoy the drama, singing, and comedy in this improvised musical biopic offering a peek into today's hottest pop group's rise to fame - except you've never heard of them and it's all made up on the spot!

This production is part of the Minnesota Fringe and put on by Babe Train, a improv group in the Twin Cities.

I enjoyed this so much! At the beginning they were playing nostalgic 90's pop songs as the audience walked in to sit down. They had a fun opener and then selected a band name from a buck that the audience submitted band names ideas and went with The Dark Daises. They improvised a whole musical with pop songs and a script that included girl music group, sibling, love, spirits, and more! It was comedy and just so clever! I always admire improv actors and how they can just come up with witty and clever things on the spot. I want to be real life friends with all of them! They were so much fun!

I would highly recommend this show.

