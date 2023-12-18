Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

This production runs now through December 31, 2023

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Nolan Almeida (Peter Pan) and Hawa Kamara (Wendy) 
Photo by Matthew Murphy

Premiering at the Ordway, this all-new production of a classic has taken flight, captivating audiences of all ages for nearly seven decades. Under the creative helm of celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price, and brought to life with enchanting choreography by Lorin Latarro, this rendition promises a fresh perspective on the timeless tale.

The enchanting narrative unfolds as Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy companion, Tinker Bell, make a whimsical visit to the bedroom of the Darling children one fateful night. Through a sprinkle of fairy dust and a dash of happy thoughts, the children embark on a magical journey that will linger in their memories forever. This extraordinary musical brims with excitement and adventure, showcasing iconic and timeless songs such as "I’m Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won’t Grow Up," and "Neverland."

Peter Pan, in this rendition, manages to capture and celebrate the child within each of us. So, embark on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – a captivating experience that will leave your entire family thoroughly Hooked!

Excitement filled the air as I witnessed the return of the classic Peter Pan musical, gracing the stage for its tour premiere at the Ordway. My nostalgia was stirred, reminiscent of the enchanting renditions led by Mary Martin and Cathy Rigsby during my childhood. The timeless music and beloved storyline had left an indelible mark on many, making this revival a highly anticipated event.

This reimagined production addressed the need for a script update, a personal sentiment I shared, and it did not disappoint. The cast was nothing short of fantastic, featuring a youthful and diverse ensemble that breathed new life into their roles. Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, and the rest of the ensemble, including the talented lost boys, Indians, and pirates, exhibited remarkable chemistry, making the performance truly captivating.

Review: PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Nolan Almeida (Peter Pan) 
Photo by Matthew Murphy

The sets were a visual feast—vibrant, bold, and colorful, complemented by interactive projections on the backdrop. The "I'm flying" scene was a standout moment, although those prone to motion sickness might need a brief respite. The incorporation of new songs and updates to the script added a fresh layer to the beloved narrative. Beyond the entertainment, the show imparted a poignant message: the importance of retaining the childlike wonder and cherishing every moment in life. As the curtains fell, the audience was left with a heartwarming and uplifting experience, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season.

I wholeheartedly recommend catching this production of Peter Pan at the Ordway before it embarks on its tour. For ticket information and show details, click the button below and embark on a journey that will leave you with a renewed appreciation for the magic of Neverland.


