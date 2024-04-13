Review: PAUL COLE THE TOUR 2024 at The Parkway Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paul Cole and her band at the Parkway Theater in MInneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer Paula Cole graced Minneapolis with her presence as part of her 2024 tour, promoting her latest album, "Lo," marking her return to original compositions after a five-year hiatus.

The evening was a vibrant blend of tracks from her critically acclaimed new release and beloved classics that have defined her career.

Throughout her journey as an artist, Paula Cole has embodied various roles — a truth-teller, provocateur, feminist, rebel, and a masterful autobiographical writer. Her commitment to personal honesty and advocacy for social change resonated deeply with the audience. With an artful fusion of genres, she defies categorization, standing simply as Paula Cole, a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Experiencing Paula Cole live was truly a remarkable moment for me as a longtime fan of her music, dating back to the early 90s. The intimate setting of the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis provided the perfect backdrop for her performance.

Kicking off the evening with "Me" followed by "Tiger," Paula, accompanied by her talented team on guitar and bass, showcased her versatility by seamlessly transitioning between the grand piano, keyboard, and guitar throughout the set. Hearing classics like "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone" and "I Don't Want to Wait" live was a nostalgic journey, reminding me of why I fell in love with her music in the first place. Paula's voice remains as captivating as ever, effortlessly delivering intricate vocal runs and showcasing her impressive range and musicality.

Paula Cole at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

Engaging the audience in sing-alongs, Paula fostered a sense of connection and camaraderie that enhanced the overall experience. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd were palpable, evident through their enthusiastic applause and multiple standing ovations.

To Paula Cole: Thank you for sharing your unparalleled gift and musicianship with us tonight. It was an unforgettable evening, and we eagerly await your return to Minneapolis.

