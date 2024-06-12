Review: ORVILLE PECK - THE STAMPEDE TOUR at The Armory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orville Peck, the enigmatic country music singer, brought his Stampede tour to the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 11, 2024. The evening opened with stellar performances by Debbii Dawson and Durand Jones, who skillfully warmed up the crowd for Orville Peck's entrance.

Known for always wearing a mask in public, Orville Peck’s mysterious persona is a hallmark of his identity. The stage was set with his band, lights spelling out his name, and a backdrop that displayed various colors throughout the concert. As his band set up, Orville casually walked out onto the stage, receiving a roar of excitement from the audience. He introduced himself and welcomed everyone with an easy charm, dressed in a black leather jacket and pants adorned with a fire pattern, a cowboy hat, and his signature mask.

Orville Peck, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, performed for a crowd that largely shared his identity, making for a night of significant representation in country music. It was also great to have his concert happen during Pride month. He kicked off the set with "Big Sky," followed by "The Hurtin' Kind" and "Roses Are Falling." True to his tradition, he tossed roses to audience members who caught his eye, adding a personal touch to the performance.

Orville Peck at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

His setlist featured songs from all his albums, including "Bronco" and his latest release, "Stampede." Orville also spoke candidly about his past struggles with mental health, expressing gratitude to his fans for their understanding and support. Hearing an artist of his caliber share his story was a poignant reminder of his authenticity and desire to connect with his fans. He closed the night with a powerful rendition of Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting."

Thank you, Orville, for a fantastic and memorable concert. It was a joy to experience your music and story. We hope to see you back again soon!

For more information on Orville Peck’s concert tour, please click the ticket link button below.

