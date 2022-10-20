Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at The Wildwood Theatre

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Music by Tom Kitt

Directed by Sarah Catcher

Music Direction by Melissa Warhol



Next to Normal, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los AngelesTimes, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy, and heart.

Cast

Lux Mortenson | Diana

Riley Webster | Dan

Joseph Klinker | Gabe

Amani Yassin | Natalie

Jack Bonko | Henry

Bee Tremmel | Dr. Madden/ Dr. Fine

Production Management | David Albino

Light & Stage Design | Claudia Errickson

It had been awhile since I had seen Next To Normal myself and my seeing The Wildwood Theatre's production at the Capri Theatre made me remember how heavy this production is. The set was simple with minimal transistions, I liked the lighting outline of the house and the colors that were lit on the back screen made it affective. The cast were all talented and had great chemsity with each other. The music in this show is not easy and the characters are not easy and the cast did an exceptional job. I really enjoyed hearing I'm Alive and I'm the One, and I Miss The Mountains.

I like that The Wildwood Theatre focuses on art and work surrounding mental health. Mental health is so important so for a theatre to produce art and work that is storytelling and supporting mental health is great, this show was perfect for that. The audience was enjoyng the music, laughing at the comedic moments but would be silent during the serious moments. This is a show that when you leave, you think about a lot. It's deep.

I would recommend seeing this production of Next To Normal while you can.

Photos courtesy of The Wildwood Theatre