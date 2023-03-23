Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Boasting classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?

Lincoln Center Theater's new production of My Fair Lady is "thrilling, glorious, and better than it ever was," says The New York Times. Be our guest for the season finale of Broadway @ the Ordway and see what Entertainment Weekly says is "the most perfect musical of all time."

BOOK AND LYRICS BY Alan J. Lerner

MUSIC BY Frederick Loewe

The touring production of My Fair Lady came through the Ordway in Saint Paul. This was my last theatrical production I had seen back before the pandemic lockdown. It is the classic story Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Harry Higgins. A well known film adaptation with Audrey Hepburn that has been a classic.

This was a beautiful produciton with the lights, colors, costumes, and staging. The actors were all talented and fitting for their roles. Madeline Powell (Eliza Doolittle) did a marvelous job with all of her songs especially the iconic Wouldn't It Be Loverly and I Could've Danced All Night and Johnathan Grunnert (Professor Henry Higgins) did great. They both had great chemistry and many heartfelt as well as comedic moments. Nathan Haltiwanger (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) gave a beautifil renedition of On The Street Where You Live. The ensamble numbers in Ascot with the costumes is one of my favorites, just a beauiful scene with the colors and costumes. The cast did exceptional with the cockney accents.

I would highly recommend seeing this produciton of My Fair Lady. It is a classic and sure to be enjoyed by everyone!

