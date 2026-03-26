Interview: Chloé Arnold of SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE! at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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Female force. Fierce footwork. Serious viral energy.

With over 200 million views online and love from legends like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and Whoopi Goldberg, the Syncopated Ladies have grown into way more than a dance group. They’ve created their own lane—bringing tap into today’s culture in a way that feels fresh, bold, and impossible to ignore.

Founded by Chloé Arnold at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the group mixes tap with hip-hop, jazz, and freestyle to build a style that’s completely their own. It’s rooted in tradition but doesn’t feel stuck in it.

Their live show has that same energy. It’s fast, fun, and full of personality, but it also gives you a real sense of who they are. Between the storytelling, live music, and choreography, you get more than just a performance—you get their journey. It’s about showing up as yourself, owning it, and making space for the next generation to do the same.

We caught up with Chloé Arnold to talk about how it all started, what keeps them going, and what audiences can expect when the Syncopated Ladies hit the stage.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

What I enjoy the most about being able to produce Syncopated Ladies live, perform in it, and choreograph it is that we have been able to amass over 200 million views online, and that’s amazing. The support and warmth feel incredible. But the truly special thing about performing live is that people get to know us beyond a clip—they actually get to see us perform the work, feel our souls, and experience our authentic voices both as tap dancers and through our storytelling. It creates an immersive evening that brings audiences closer to who we are and what our message is.

The message is ultimately that being yourself can provide an amazing pathway toward fulfilling your dreams and inspiring others to do the same. I really love being able to express that throughout the evening and feel that immediate response—the most human experience, which is performing live.



What's your favorite moment in this show?

My favorite moment in the show is “When Doves Cry.” It’s one of my favorite pieces to have choreographed and performed. It has so many dimensions and layers, and Prince is such a legend. It’s beautiful to be able to pay tribute, and the way the movement feels is just incredible.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences take away the idea that this thing we love—tap dancing—was something that, when we were kids, nobody really believed we could turn into a career. But we’ve done more than that—we’ve made it a global brand. We’ve been able to pass it on so that future generations are learning tap, training, and getting excited about becoming a Syncopated Lady one day. I hope everyone walks away with the belief that no matter how obscure your dream may seem, it is possible if you stick together, have a strong value system, stay determined, and are willing to invest your time, love, and energy.

Have you been to Saint Paul before? Any places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I’ve never been to St. Paul before, but I’m looking forward to checking out some great restaurants, enjoying the scenic views, and most importantly, meeting wonderful people. I think the true signature of a city is its people.

It’s also exciting that one of our sponsors, Lip Esteem, has a store in St. Paul. It feels so kismet that our tour is coming here, where they have a presence. It really speaks to St. Paul as a place where entrepreneurs can thrive and grow. It’s a beautiful thing. So be sure to check out Lip Esteem—you’re supporting not just a small business and a Black woman–owned brand, but also Syncopated Ladies.

Thank you Chloé for your time! We look forward to having the Syncopated Ladies here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.