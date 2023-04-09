Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory

Brett Young at the Armory in Minneapolis. Photo by Jared Fessler

Minneapolis was glad to have Brett Young back in the cities. Brett had two opening acts, Ashley Cooke and Morgan Evans who both did a wonderful job with their performances and getting the audience hyped for Brett Young.

The audience was strolling into the Armory decked out in cowboy/girl hats, flannel, and country music energy! Brett came out and sang a lot of his hit songs, "Like I Loved You, Mercy, In Case You Didn't Know, You Didn't," and more. He had a projector on the big screen that showed special moments of his wife and two daughters, his wedding, and his music. His band and crew even played some of the music throughout the concert. The audience was singing and dancing a long.

It was great concert and if you get the chance to catch Brett Young on his tour, I would highly recommend!

