Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory

This concert was on April 8, 2023

Apr. 09, 2023  
Brett Young at the Armory in Minneapolis. Photo by Jared Fessler

"Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style. With an undeniable string of seven No. 1s - "In Case You Didn't Know" (5X PLATINUM), "Mercy" (3X PLATINUM), "Sleep Without You" (PLATINUM), "Like I Loved You" (PLATINUM), "Here Tonight" (PLATINUM), "Catch" (PLATINUM) and "Lady" (PLATINUM) - and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country's master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on WEEKENDS LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT THESE DAYS, out now along with an acoustic version via BMLG Records. The project features his current single "You Didn't" and "Lady," whose lyrics inspired Young's debut children's book LOVE YOU, LITTLE LADY, published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). He is also featured on Ashley Cooke's "Never Til Now" and Riley Clemmons' "Godsend." Young previously debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his GOLD-certified TICKET TO L.A. while his PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 5.5 billion global streams. Young was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship" (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as "one of country's most consistent radio stars" (Rolling Stone). Alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, Young also penned "Long Way Home (From The Motion Picture 'Father Stu')," a new song featured in the Sony Pictures film starring Academy Award Nominee® Mark Wahlberg."

Minneapolis was glad to have Brett Young back in the cities. Brett had two opening acts, Ashley Cooke and Morgan Evans who both did a wonderful job with their performances and getting the audience hyped for Brett Young.

The audience was strolling into the Armory decked out in cowboy/girl hats, flannel, and country music energy! Brett came out and sang a lot of his hit songs, "Like I Loved You, Mercy, In Case You Didn't Know, You Didn't," and more. He had a projector on the big screen that showed special moments of his wife and two daughters, his wedding, and his music. His band and crew even played some of the music throughout the concert. The audience was singing and dancing a long.

It was great concert and if you get the chance to catch Brett Young on his tour, I would highly recommend!

Jared Fessler

F... (read more about this author)


