Review: MINNEAPOLIS â€“ DAMIAN MCGINTY: LIVE IN THE MOMENT at Theater In The Round

On Monday, October 17th Damian McGinty gave a concert at the Theater in the Round in Minneapolis to celebrate the release of his new album in his first live venue tour since 2019.

Prior to his concert, Damian did a Q&A and meet and greet with fans that traveled in from Iowa, Wisconsin, and the far subarbs in Minnesota. Many knew him from when he was in Celtic Thunder, Glee Project, and Glee.

During the Q&A he shared stories and answered questions about his career, his family, and his music. The audience really enjoyed getting intimate time with Damian and having a conversation and taking photos with Damian.

Damian then did his concert where David Bakey accompanied him on guitar. He sang songs from his upcoming album being released in November as well as other songs from his previous albums. Theater in the Round was a great intimate space for his concert and the audience enjoyed it.

Thank you Damian! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

Photos by Jared Fessler