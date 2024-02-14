Review: MADONNA THE CELEBRATION TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Getty Images : Kevin Mazu

The Celebration Tour promises to take audiences on a captivating journey through Madonna's illustrious career spanning four decades, paying homage to the city of New York where her musical legacy first took flight. "I am thrilled to delve into as many songs as possible, aiming to deliver the show my fans have long awaited," Madonna expresses with excitement.

Adding to the allure of the tour, special guest Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will grace the stage alongside Madonna at every tour stop, promising a truly unique and unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

Attending Madonna's live concert was an experience of a lifetime, especially for someone like me who grew up immersed in her music during the vibrant era of the 80s and early 90s. The energy and excitement throughout the evening were absolutely electric.

The concert kicked off with an hour-long set from a DJ, setting the perfect mood and getting the crowd pumped up. Then came the unforgettable moment when Bob the Drag Queen emerged from the audience to open the show, igniting the stage with infectious energy and introducing Madonna with the iconic anthem "It's a Celebration." The roar of the crowd as Madonna graced the stage alongside her talented dancers was nothing short of deafening.

What struck me most was Madonna's unwavering support for the LGBTQIA+ community, evident in her partnership with Twin Cities Pride to collect items for community members and her heartfelt tribute during the concert. Wearing the Pride flag and showcasing a vogue sequence with her dancers, Madonna used her platform to honor those lost to AIDS and celebrate the queer community, showcasing her commitment to inclusivity and equality.

The production itself was a visual spectacle, with a large stage utilized to its fullest extent. From rotating sections to bursts of fire and even moments where Madonna appeared to float in the air, every aspect was meticulously crafted to dazzle the audience. The numerous outfit changes, coupled with mesmerizing choreography, kept us captivated throughout.

A particularly special moment was witnessing Madonna's children join her on stage, showcasing their own talents and proving that talent truly runs in the family. As Madonna belted out her beloved hits, strumming the guitar, and sharing intimate stories with the audience, it felt like a journey through time. Favorites like "Open Your Heart," "Like a Prayer," and "Vogue" had the entire crowd singing along, transporting us back to cherished memories of yesteryears.

Her rendition of a Prince song and the heartfelt performance of "Take A Bow" added to the nostalgia, reminding us of the enduring impact of her music spanning over four decades.

In conclusion, Madonna delivered an unforgettable night in Saint Paul, leaving us yearning for more. Here's hoping for her return, as her legacy continues to inspire and enthrall audiences worldwide. Thank you, Madonna, for an evening filled with music, memories, and pure magic.