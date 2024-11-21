Review: LES MISÉRABLES U.S. NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of Les Misérables has arrived at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, and it’s nothing short of spectacular. This timeless story of hope, love, and redemption is brought to life with a phenomenal cast and incredible production elements.

Leading the show, Nick Cartell shines as Jean Valjean, delivering a performance full of heart and emotion. His version of "Bring Him Home" was absolutely stunning, earning one of the biggest ovations of the night. Cartell captures the struggles and strength of Valjean perfectly.

As Javert, Nick Rehberger plays Valjean’s relentless pursuer with intensity and a booming voice. His performance of "Stars" was powerful and showed the inner conflict of a man devoted to the law.

Lindsay Heather Pearce gives a heartbreaking performance as Fantine. Her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" was raw and emotional, bringing many in the audience to tears.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

The younger cast members brought energy and sweetness to the story. Jake David Smith as Marius was sincere and charming, especially in his duets with Delaney Guyer as Cosette, who gave a lovely and hopeful performance. Mya Rena Hunter, as Éponine, stole the spotlight with her heartfelt and beautifully sung "On My Own," perfectly portraying the pain of unreturned love.

Christian Mark Gibbs, as Enjolras, led the revolution with incredible passion and a commanding presence. His performance of "Do You Hear the People Sing?" was electrifying and filled with fire.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Adding humor to the mix, Matt Crowle and Victoria Huston-Elem were hilarious as the Thenardiers, delivering the crowd-pleasing "Master of the House" with perfect comedic timing and larger-than-life antics.

The set and lighting were equally impressive. Matt Kinley’s designs, based on Victor Hugo’s paintings, brought 19th-century France to life. The transitions between scenes were seamless, and Paule Constable’s lighting added drama and beauty to key moments. The music, under Brian Eads’ direction, filled the Orpheum with stunning sound, making every song soar.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, this production strikes the perfect balance between big, powerful moments and smaller, emotional scenes. Every member of the cast and crew worked together to make this production unforgettable.

Whether you’ve seen Les Misérables before or it’s your first time, this version is one you won’t want to miss.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.

