Review: HELL IS EMPTY AND ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE…AGAIN! at Luminary Arts Center

Photo courtesy of Interact Theater

Through the use of sketch comedy, songs, and slapstick humor, Interact's ensemble of neurodiverse actors offers a unique perspective on the chaotic world we live in, akin to looking through a funhouse mirror. Our performances tackle a wide range of topics, from issues like 'wokism,' misinformation, the colonization of Mars, and those in positions of power to even the bizarre world of spy balloons. At Interact, we take a no-holds-barred approach to humor, sparing nothing in our satirical exploration of modern society's challenges, all while embodying our commitment to radical inclusion.

The show is just over an hour long, without an intermission, ensuring an immersive experience for the audience. Wheelchair seating is also available for those in need.

Photo courtesy of Interact Theater

My first experience with an Interact Theater production exceeded all expectations. "Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here...Again" was an absolute delight. The script was not only humorous but cleverly wove in Minnesota references, Disney elements, political satire, and pop culture nods. It was a whirlwind of laughter and cultural insights.

The songs added another layer of enjoyment to the show, and the cast's dedication to their performances, both in songs and dance numbers, was evident throughout. The colorful and intricate costumes brought the characters to life, and while the props were minimal, they proved to be effective. The large projections on the back wall provided stunning visual backdrops that enhanced the overall experience.

Beyond the entertainment, I applaud what this theater company represents. In a world where diversity and inclusion are essential, Interact Theater sets an admirable example. I wholeheartedly recommend catching their production of "Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here...Again."

For additional ticket and show information, please click on the ticket link below.