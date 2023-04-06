Review: HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre

Hamilton Company Photo by Joan Marcus

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Hamilton.

MINNEAPOLIS (APRIL 6, 2023) - United States Senator Amy Klobuchar took to the historic Orpheum Theatre stage in Minneapolis last night to welcome the musical Hamilton to Minnesota for its five-week run as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season in the Hennepin Theatre District.

U.S. Senator Klobuchar's visit highlighted the success of the Save Our Stages Act, a bill introduced by the Senator in 2020 that provided $16 billion in relief for independent venues shuttered by the pandemic. During the pandemic, theatres and stages across the country-including the Orpheum, State and Pantages Theatres-were among the first businesses to close and the last to reopen. Senator Klobuchar authored, introduced and was instrumental in passing the act, ensuring the preservation of the historic theatres' legacy and their future in Minneapolis.

It was a pleasant surprise and treat for the audience to have the show start off with a welcome by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. For Amy Klobuchar to give a great speech prior to this show in our current time was a special moment that will not be forgotten.

This production of Hamilton was hte "Angelica," tour. It was great to have it finally arrive in Minneapolis after a few delays due to the pandemic. I also wondered with Hamilton being released on Disney + if audiences would still turn out for the live show and in fact they did! It was sold out! The audience was still clapping and cheering for many moments throughout the show.

This cast was stellar! These actors were connected to thier characters but put their own to them as well. They made great character choices and there was still that element of powerful acting and character development. The score and the script were great and getting to hear the songs of "Schyler Sisters, Helpless, Burn," and other favorites live was great. All of the actors had powerful singing voices and the ensamble numbers were impeccable! The set, the stage effects, lighting and sound were magnificant! I felt so fortunate to be in the room where it happened!

Please go see this production of Hamilton while it is here at the Orpheum! It is a brilliant production and a must - see for todays audience!

