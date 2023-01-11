Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre

This production runs now through January 15th

Jan. 11, 2023  

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

It was my first time seeing Hairspray live on stage. I had seen the movie and enjoyed the music, dancing, and message but had never had the chance to see it live on stage. I enjoyed this version! This show had Nina West from Rupauls Drag Race and she played Edna Turnblad and did a wonderful job. I will say there where moments when she came out and I saw Nina just because that's how I knew her as. Niki Metcalf played Tracy Turnblad and did excellent, she was made for this role. I was impressed by how the talented cast all fit thier characters and had great chemistry with each other. Addison Garner (Velma Von tussle) and Ryahn Evers (Amber Von Tussle) by the way, get her a Galinda audition for Wicked both were great! Hearing the soulful sounds of Sandie Lee (Motormouth Maybelle) and Charlie Bryant III (Seaweed J. Stubbs) brought power and energy during "Run and Tell That" and "I Know Where I've Been." Nick Cortazzo (Link Larkin) had a smooth voice and charisma for Link!

The set and the production were bright and colorful. I liked the use of the projections on the back of the screen but also the drop down and slide ins of the sets for Baltimore and You Can't Stop the Beat. TThe costumes were bright and colorful and fitting the 60's era. The dance numbers were fun, upbeat, and energectic! The script was true to self but they added Minnesota references to the show which the audience laughed at and enjoyed.

I would recommend seeing Hairspray at the Orpheum Theatre. It is here until January 15th.

For more tickets and information, click the ticket link button below.

All photos were taken by Jeremy Daniel




Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
