Review: GROUPTHINK at Six Points Theater

This production runs now through August 28th

Aug. 23, 2022  

Young and idealistic, Kevin works for Top-Down Strategies, a PR firm he hopes will launch his career. When the company takes on the world's most controversial clients, he's faced with the dilemma of "doing the right thing." This provocative satire on business and politics explores honesty, equity, and the state of being human in the world today. A world premiere production of a play first presented in our New-Play Reading Festival this past March.

Groupthink by Matthew Goldstein and directed by Robert Dorfman is playing at the Six Points Theater, formerly Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. This play is about Kevin, played by Damian Leverett who is a young and ambitious man who works for a PR firm, he is hoping this job will help move him up in his career. His PR firm, ends up taking on controversial clients. The rest of his PR team is Lydia Dahl (Rebecca), Pedro Juan Fonseca (David), Joanna Harmon (Elaine/Stevens), and John Middleton (Mark). They have a convesation how to take on these controversial clients. It was obvious that Mathew Goldstein worked in a PR firm and really anyone who has worked in a PR firm or corporate setting will find these charachter and sitatuations relatable. All of the actors stayed commited to their charachters and had great chemistry with each other as they each played a different and in way "stereotypical," employee.

The set was a PR firm, an office, it was a paninted strip wall with desk, table, chairs, and the company logo by scenic designer Michael Hoover. It was set to look like a work space/conference room. The lighting by Dietrich Poppen was pretty standard for a coporate office setting and the costumers by Barb Portinga was fitting for attire that one would wear in the workplace.

Groupthink is a dark comedy that I would recommend seeing.

Photo by Sarah Whiting





Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

