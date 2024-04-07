Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Theatre in the Round

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



God of Carnage

Written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

In this dark comedy, a playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. As the evening progresses, their civilized facade quickly crumbles, and their conversation descends into chaos as tensions rise and secrets are revealed. With biting satire and hilarious dialogue, this play offers a witty and thought-provoking commentary on human nature and social decorum.

This production of God of Carnage at Theater in the Round is a masterful rendition of a classic script. The venue's black box style enhances the immersive experience, drawing the audience deeper into the unfolding drama. Set within the confines of a modern living room, the stage design effectively transports viewers into the heart of the action.

The four-person cast—Mia Josimovic as Veronica, Michael Postles as Alan, Kendra Mueller as Annette, and Daniel Stock as Michael—deliver stellar performances, showcasing impeccable chemistry and skillful portrayal of their respective roles. While the play abounds with humorous moments, it's important to note that certain themes tackled within the production, such as racism and homophobia, may be confronting for some audience members. Additionally, the infamous "sick" scene adds another layer of intensity to the narrative.

Clocking in at just 80 minutes without an intermission, this production of God of Carnage is a compelling and succinct theatrical experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Photo by Aaron Mark Photo Film