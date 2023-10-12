Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs now through October 14, 2023

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Aidan Wharton and the cast of the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

"Girl From The North Country" is a Tony Award-winning new musical, hailed by the Chicago Tribune as a "Broadway revelation." Crafted and directed by the renowned playwright Conor McPherson, with Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, the production breathes new life into 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan, including iconic tracks like "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." The narrative unfolds in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, where a group of wandering souls converge at a guesthouse resonating with music, life, and hope.

The staging of "Girl From The North Country" is characterized by its simplicity, featuring a backdrop that transitions between different scenes, a guesthouse set, and a drum set thoughtfully positioned on one side of the stage. The choice of Duluth, Minnesota as the setting, coupled with the timeless music and lyrics of Bob Dylan, adds a unique charm to this national touring production, premiering in Minneapolis.

The production induced laughter from the audience, particularly those familiar with Minnesota, as it cleverly incorporated local references. The script weaves a captivating tale, enhanced by the periodic narration by Alan Airano in the role of Dr. Walker. David Benoit (Mr. Burke) and Ben Biggers (Gene Laine) portrayed compelling characters that were a delight to watch. The costumes aptly captured the era of the Great Depression.

L-R Ben Biggers, Sharaé Moultrie, Jennifer Blood and John Schiappa in the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour (photo by Evan Zimmerman

The musical elements were a standout, and the entire cast delivered outstanding performances. The chemistry among the actors and their characters was palpable, tackling profound and challenging subject matters with depth. Jennifer Blood, in the role of Elizabeth Laine, navigated her challenging character with finesse, infusing moments of comedic brilliance that had the audience in fits of laughter. Matt Manual (Joe Scott), Sharae Moultrie (Marianne Laine), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen) delivered stunning musical numbers, beautifully complemented by the robust chorus from the ensemble.

"Girl From The North Country" is a stellar production, blending a captivating narrative, outstanding musicality, and a stellar cast. I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing this extraordinary show.

