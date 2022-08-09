Review: GEMINI: A MAGIC SHOW at Augsburg Studios

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through August 14th

Aug. 9, 2022  

GEMINI is an experimental one man show from the Mind of Minneapolis based Magician and Creative, Noah Sonie. Noah blends numerous passions including magic, comedy, storytelling, and his love for modern culture

This production is part of the Minnesota Fringe. Noah Sonie did a one man show of magic, comedy, and story telling. It was brilliant! He did some incredible magic tricks while having audience participation. They were mind blowing. He read a lot of minds, including mine and we were all like HOW?! He also told told stories throughout about growing up and what inspired him to do magic. I would highly recommend!

