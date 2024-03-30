Review: FIVE FOR FIGHTING WITH STRING QUARTET at Uptown Theater Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five for Fighting

Photo by Jared Fessler

t was a delightful evening at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis, as fans gathered for an intimate concert by Five for Fighting accompanied by a string quartet. John Ondrasik, the frontman of Five for Fighting, graced the stage alongside a quartet of highly skilled musicians, boasting extensive experience, including performances for Broadway productions. The anticipation was palpable as Five for Fighting embarked on their tour, making a stop in Minneapolis, much to the delight of local fans.

Throughout the evening, Five for Fighting treated the audience to a repertoire of their greatest hits, skillfully rendered on both piano and guitar. In between performances, Ondrasik shared heartfelt stories and insights into the inspirations behind some of his most beloved songs. Classics like "100 Years" and "Superman" resonated through the theater, captivating the audience who enthusiastically sang and danced along. A highlight of the evening was Ondrasik's soulful rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man," which received a rousing reception from the crowd. Despite the passage of time, the timeless appeal of Five for Fighting's music transcended generations, evoking a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of the early '90s.

Five for Fighting and the String Quartet

Photo by Jared Fessler

The collaboration with the string quartet added a unique dimension to the concert, offering a fresh interpretation of familiar melodies. Together, they delivered stirring performances of well-known pop hits, further elevating the musical experience for all in attendance.

As the concert drew to a close, gratitude filled the air as fans expressed their appreciation to Five for Fighting for an unforgettable evening in Minneapolis. With warm applause and cheers, the audience bid farewell, eagerly anticipating the possibility of another memorable performance in the future. Thank you, Five for Fighting, for an enchanting concert experience, and best wishes for the remainder of your tour. We eagerly await your return to Minneapolis!