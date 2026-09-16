Review: ERIC CLAPTON at Grand Casino Arena

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Eric Clapton returned to Saint Paul on September 15 for a night at Grand Casino Arena that kept the focus exactly where you would expect it to be: on the music.

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band opened the show and were a great fit for the evening. Their blues-heavy set set the mood before Clapton and his band took the stage.

Clapton opened with "Badge," the Cream classic that immediately got the crowd going. From there, he moved into songs including "Key to the Highway," "I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man" and "Pretending."

One thing that stood out throughout the night was how little the show needed outside of the music itself. Clapton wasn't especially talkative between songs, but he didn't really need to be. Most of the connection with the audience came through his guitar playing and the songs people had come to hear.

The middle of the concert slowed things down as Clapton switched to acoustic guitar. "Kind Hearted Woman Blues," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out" and "Running on Faith" gave this part of the show a much more intimate feeling, even inside an arena.

Of course, two of the most recognizable moments came with "Layla" and "Tears in Heaven." Clapton performed the acoustic version of "Layla," giving the song the more relaxed sound that has become familiar over the years. "Tears in Heaven" followed and was easily one of the quieter and more emotional moments of the night.

The electric guitars eventually returned as the show moved into its final stretch. "Tearing Us Apart," "Old Love," "Cross Road Blues" and "Little Queen of Spades" brought the blues back to the forefront and gave Clapton plenty of room to show why his guitar playing has remained such a major part of his legacy.

"Cocaine" was one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the night, with the familiar opening immediately getting a reaction from the audience. Clapton and the band later returned for "Before You Accuse Me" to close out the evening.

Clapton was also surrounded by an impressive group of musicians, including Doyle Bramhall II, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Chris Stainton, Tim Carmon, Katie Kissoon and Sharon White. Rather than feeling like musicians simply backing up a headliner, the band was an important part of the sound throughout the night.

After more than six decades of performing, Clapton doesn't need a huge production surrounding him. There weren't constant costume changes, elaborate staging or unnecessary distractions. It was simply Clapton, his band and a collection of songs that have followed generations of listeners.

For longtime fans, the evening offered plenty of familiar favorites while still making room for the blues music that has always been at the heart of Clapton's career.

Sometimes a guitar, a great band and a catalog of classic songs are more than enough.

Photo courtesy of Eric Clapton

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