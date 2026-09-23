Review: MIDDLE OF NOWHERE TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

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Kacey Musgraves brought her Middle of Nowhere Tour to Target Center in Minneapolis on September 22, and it was a really fun night.

Carter Faith opened the show and got the crowd ready for the night. Then Kacey came out and the energy in the arena immediately picked up. The crowd was clearly excited to see her, and there was plenty of singing along throughout the night.

The set included a nice mix of newer songs and some of the Kacey Musgraves favorites that fans have come to know over the years. Songs like “High Horse,” “Merry Go ’Round,” “Butterflies,” “Golden Hour,” “Slow Burn,” “Follow Your Arrow” and “Space Cowboy” were especially fun to hear live. There were definitely a lot of people around me who knew every word.

I really liked the way the show balanced the bigger arena production with the more personal side of Kacey's music. Some of the songs had a big, polished production behind them, while other moments were much more stripped back. It kept the show from feeling like everything was just one big production number.

Kacey also has a very relaxed personality onstage. She joked with the audience, seemed genuinely happy to be in Minneapolis and didn't make the night feel overly formal. That personality fits her music really well and made the whole show feel comfortable and fun.

The crowd was into the concert from beginning to end. There was a lot of dancing and singing, and you could tell there were plenty of longtime fans in the building. It was especially fun when the familiar songs came up and the entire arena seemed to join in.

For me, that's what made the night work so well. There were the big arena moments, but there were also plenty of songs and little moments that reminded you why people have connected with Kacey's music in the first place.

It was a great night at Target Center, and Kacey Musgraves gave Minneapolis a show that was fun, upbeat and full of songs people clearly love. I left the arena with a smile and a few songs stuck in my head, which is always a pretty good sign after a concert.

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