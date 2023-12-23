Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theater

This production runs now through December 31, 2023.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

Created & Directed By Christina Baldwin
Co-Created By Sun Mee Chomet, Jim Lichtscheidl
Music Direction By Emilia Mettenbrink

Featuring Sun Mee Chomet, Jim Lichtscheidl

Inspired by an iconic slapstick comedy sketch and a New Year’s Eve tradition in Europe for over 60 years, DINNER FOR ONE unfolds the tale of a butler assisting his employer in celebrating her annual dinner party. Unforeseen mishaps and a touch too much wine lead to a side-splitting evening brimming with physical comedy, music, and genuine human connection.

This brand-new production promises a blend of hilarity and heartfelt moments, exploring themes of love, loss, found family, and live music. Crafted in collaboration with local theater luminaries Christina Baldwin, Sun Mee Chomet, Jim Lichtscheidl, and musician Emilia Mettenbrink.

The Jungle Theater hosted a delightful performance. The set featured empty frames as a backdrop against a red curtain, with a staircase and well-detailed dining set. The costumes were intricate, enhancing the overall visual appeal. With a two-person cast and live musicians, Sun Mee Chomet is throwing the dinner party and Jim Lichtscheidl is the butler who is helping her prepare for the annual dinner party. Both showcased impeccable comedic timing and chemistry, delivering a performance that was both funny and touching. The script struck a perfect balance, providing laughs and heartfelt moments, making it a great choice for the holiday season. Despite its brevity, lasting only 60 minutes, the production is undoubtedly worth the experience.

I highly recommend catching Dinner for One at the Jungle Theater!

Photo by Lauren B. Photography


Recommended For You