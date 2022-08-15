Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CURTAIN CALL: LETTERS TO MY FRIEND LOUIE ANDERSON! at Theatre in the Round

Review: CURTAIN CALL: LETTERS TO MY FRIEND LOUIE ANDERSON! at Theatre in the Round

This production run now through August 14th

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

This is a production through Minnesota Fringe created by comedian Jason Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.

This was a production that intertwined story telling, comedy, and theatre. Jason Schommer did a one man show on his friendship with Louie Anderson, a Minnesota native. It was very creative in the way that he told it. I knew of Louie Anderson but didn't know a whole lot about him, after sitting through Jason's production, I learned a lot. I could tell they had a great friendship and what Louie meant to Jason and the impact he made. There were so many funny moments but also a good amount of heartfelt moments. How lucky of Jason to have had such a great friend!

I would recommend this to anyone if you knew of Louie Anderson or even if you didn't.

For more ticket and show information, click the link below.





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


Review: CURTAIN CALL: LETTERS TO MY FRIEND LOUIE ANDERSON! at Theatre in the Round
August 15, 2022

What did our critic think of CURTAIN CALL: LETTERS TO MY FRIEND LOUIE ANDERSON! at Mixed Blood Theatre? ​​​​​​​This is a production through Minnesota Fringe created by comedian Jason Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.
Review: EROTICA FOR HOUSEPLANTS at Mixed Blood Theatre
August 15, 2022

What did our critic think of EROTICA FOR HOUSEPLANTS at Mixed Blood Theatre? This is a production at Minnesota Fringe by Tom Reed. A comedic collage of erotica by, for and about plants (read aloud by a human). Steamy succulents. Lonely redwoods. Corn-ographic tales of crop pollination. A silly botanical f*ckfest. Houseplants get in free!
Review: A DAY WITH THE NEWHEARTS at Mixed Blood Theatre
August 15, 2022

What did our critic think of A DAY WITH THE NEWHEARTS at Mixed Blood Theatre? This production was done at the Minnesota Fringe by Melancholics Anonymous, Created by Rachel Ropella and Timothy Kelly. The Newhearts, the happiest 1950s Minnesotan family you've ever met, have come together to host the perfect barbecue for their new neighbors. What ensues is a fatal sitcom of Midwest manners.
Review: SHE'S ALREADY GONE at Augsburgs Mainstage
August 15, 2022

What did our critic think of SHE'S ALREADY GONE at Augsburgs Mainstage?
Review: KARAOKE AFTER DARK at Raring Center Arena
August 15, 2022

What did our critic think of KARAOKE AFTER DARK at Raring Center Arena?