Review: CURTAIN CALL: LETTERS TO MY FRIEND LOUIE ANDERSON! at Theatre in the Round

This is a production through Minnesota Fringe created by comedian Jason Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.

This was a production that intertwined story telling, comedy, and theatre. Jason Schommer did a one man show on his friendship with Louie Anderson, a Minnesota native. It was very creative in the way that he told it. I knew of Louie Anderson but didn't know a whole lot about him, after sitting through Jason's production, I learned a lot. I could tell they had a great friendship and what Louie meant to Jason and the impact he made. There were so many funny moments but also a good amount of heartfelt moments. How lucky of Jason to have had such a great friend!

I would recommend this to anyone if you knew of Louie Anderson or even if you didn't.

