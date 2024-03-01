Review: CLUE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Clue Tour Cast Photo by Evan Zimmerman

Murder and blackmail take center stage as six mysterious guests convene at Boddy Manor for a night packed with suspense! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or perhaps Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Drawing inspiration from the cult 1985 Paramount movie and the classic Hasbro board game, 'Clue' delivers the ultimate whodunit experience, guaranteed to have you in stitches and on the edge of your seat until the final twist

Clue is a timeless classic that has delighted fans across various mediums, from the beloved board game to the iconic movie and literature adaptations. As a mystery enthusiast, witnessing its transition to the stage was an exhilarating experience.

This production of Clue commenced its tour in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre, boasting a cast brimming with beloved and recognizable characters. The ensemble featured Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, Mark Price as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey. The cast's performance was nothing short of stellar; their commitment to character portrayal and impeccable comedic timing left a lasting impression. Several acting moments stood out for their brilliance.

The set, designed to resemble the mansion, coupled with seamless transitions and clever lighting, transported the audience through various rooms and areas of the estate. The intricate costumes aptly captured the essence of the story's time period. For those familiar with the movie, the script closely followed its narrative while injecting its own original flair tailored for the stage. The production elicited numerous moments of laughter from the audience, who undoubtedly recognized scenes and lines from the iconic film.

Without divulging spoilers, I can attest that this production of Clue unfolds in a brisk 80 minutes, sans intermission, and is recommended for ages 12 and above. I wholeheartedly recommend catching this captivating rendition of Clue at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

For additional ticket and show information, please refer to the ticket link provided below.