Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Xcel Energy Center

Running July 13-16, 2023

By: Jul. 14, 2023

A story beyond your wildest dreams has arrived in the heart of St. Paul, gracing the Xcel Energy Center for a limited time. Full of glorious melodies, comedic hijinks, and jaw dropping stunts, this is Cirque du Soleil Corteo.

Running for a very limited time, Corteo is a can’t-miss show. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Cirque du Soleil’s reputation, this is a fantastic introduction to their work. In it’s illustrious 38 year history, Cirque has become known as the gold standard when it comes to modern day “circus” acts. They do away with the animals and often degrading acts of a conventional circus and instead focus on the talents and humanity of the multinational cast. Through all of their stories, they create dream like worlds that seem to float right off the stage and into the audience, as Corteo proves quite literally.

In a first for a Cirque show, set designer, Jean Rabasse, has given his audience a new perspective to view the production from. Placing the stage in the middle of the arena, he has created a vantage point that mimics what the performers would be able to see from the stage. Utilizing the space in such a way that invites the audience to become one with the show, leaving us to be faced with our own humanity, with those on the other side of the stage.

Being transfixed by every element of the performance, it seems to be an impossible feat, to pick a “best” part of Corteo because there is no competition among the acts within the show. Each and every performer brings a sense of wonder and awe to their roles. Whether it is the comedic version of Romeo & Juliet that goes oh-so-wrong, the lovely Valentia floats to the heavens waving to her adoring public below, or the team of aerial artists who soar above the stage in jaw dropping fashion, Corteo has something for ever member of the family.

As Cirque du Soleil is known for being a team of international artists, it is only fitting that all of their shows are multicultural in their original music, as well. It is a treat for the ears to hear remarkable singers croon and belt songs in a mixture of languages: French, Italian, and Spanish to name a few.

Even when the dialogue switches between languages, the audience is never lost because the stories that Cirque tells are universal. Corteo brings everyone together to share a story that we all can relate to: dreams of what might have been, dreams of who we currently are and dreams of where we are headed.

So dare to dream and find your way to the Xcel Energy Center where some of the biggest dreams are alive in vibrant color and sounds.




