Review: CHRISTOPHER STREET: A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

The Lives of three young Midwesterners are forever changed when they find themselves stranded in the 1979 New York City summer heat, having to rely on a whole new community. They all share a familiar 'small-town' yearning for Something New, but 'New' may not be what they each expect it to be.

Written by Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, Directed by Steve Ramirez, Music Direction by Martinoa Mayotte, Produced by Silver Slipper Productions.

I had been eagerly anticipating Christopher Street: A New Musical, an original production, and I was thrilled to finally see it at the Lush Lounge & Theatre in Minneapolis. The show beautifully unfolds the journey of these characters as they navigate acceptance, identity, and authenticity.

The musical features a fantastic array of original songs, some catchy and others touching ballads. The cast delivered outstanding performances, portraying diverse characters with great chemistry. It was evident they were deeply invested in their roles, enthusiastically sharing this story.

The performance took place in the intimate setting of the Lush Lounge & Theater, with minimal props and set pieces to suit the stage. A screen with projections for backgrounds was utilized effectively, and the costumes were fitting, fun, and colorful, perfectly reflecting each character.

The narrative was compelling, likely resonating with many individuals who have experienced similar feelings or situations. The musical concluded on a satisfying note, leaving the audience with a powerful message of celebrating authenticity within oneself and the community. It was heartwarming to witness such a narrative unfold in a predominantly LGBTQIA+ space and stage.

I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing Christopher Street: A New Musical.

For more information regarding tickets and show schedules, please click the link below