Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da

Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da

This production runs now through January 1st

Dec. 18, 2022  
Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da
Photo by Dan Norman

Featuring Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales
Composed by Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely
and "The Longing for Amazing Peace"*
Music by Chastity Brown and Text by Dr. Maya Angelou

Directed by Larissa Kokernot and Peter Rothstein
Music Direction and Orchestrations by Jason Hansen

Featuring Phinehas Bynum, Spencer Chandler, Joy Dolo, Bradley Greenwald, Jason Hansen, Elizabeth Reese, Matt Riehle, and Quinn Shadko

"On a cold winter's night, a group of locals gather to raise a glass and play a tune, calling forth the spirit of the holidays through story and song. Voices blend, memories are rekindled, and a bit of mystery hangs in the air. Theater Latté Da stages the world premiere of this rollicking new celebration of the season, featuring the words of Dylan Thomas and Dr. Maya Angelou, with music by local singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, and Welsh artists Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely."

Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da
Photo by Dan Norman

This is a world premier production and is perfect for the holiday season! The Ritz theatre is an intimate space. The set for this production is a local pub complete with a bar, photo booth, chandeliers, and more that gave it a real cozy vibe. As an audience member, you feel like you are hanging out with the characters in the local pub on a cold and snow Minnesota evening. The atmosphere was a cozy vibe prior the show, the actors entered in casually and interacted with each other. Each of the actors wore holiday attire, including festive cozy holiday sweaters. In this production, they sing a variety of songs, all of the actors had strong voices and I enjoyed hearing the harmonies and the blends in the holiday tunes. It was also nice to hear original tunes that were story telling and gave hope. The audience was moved. The show moves by so quickly, running about 75 minutes, though one could stay for more. We are so lucky to have a great theatre that tells original stories.

Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da

I would highly recommend seeing Christmas at the Local. It will put you in the holiday spirit!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director Photo
History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
Richard D. Thompson has been appointed as the next Artistic Director at History Theatre to begin in early January. 
Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater Photo
Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater
What did our critic think of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater?
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; at Eagan Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; at Eagan summer Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Interview: Allen Siu of THE SANTA EXPERIENCE at Mall Of America Photo
Interview: Allen Siu of THE SANTA EXPERIENCE at Mall Of America

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity TheaterReview: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater
December 12, 2022

What did our critic think of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater?
Review: SOLTICE at Circus JuventasReview: SOLTICE at Circus Juventas
December 11, 2022

What did our critic think of SOLTICE at Circus Juventas?
Interview: Allen Siu of THE SANTA EXPERIENCE at Mall Of AmericaInterview: Allen Siu of THE SANTA EXPERIENCE at Mall Of America
December 11, 2022

Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum TheatreReview: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre
December 8, 2022

What did our critic think of LES MISÉRABLES at Orpheum Theatre?
Interview: Matt Rogers of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity TheaterInterview: Matt Rogers of MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater
December 8, 2022

Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or three and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?
share