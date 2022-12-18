Review: CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL at Theatre Latte Da

Photo by Dan Norman

Featuring Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales

Composed by Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely

and "The Longing for Amazing Peace"*

Music by Chastity Brown and Text by Dr. Maya Angelou

Directed by Larissa Kokernot and Peter Rothstein

Music Direction and Orchestrations by Jason Hansen

Featuring Phinehas Bynum, Spencer Chandler, Joy Dolo, Bradley Greenwald, Jason Hansen, Elizabeth Reese, Matt Riehle, and Quinn Shadko

"On a cold winter's night, a group of locals gather to raise a glass and play a tune, calling forth the spirit of the holidays through story and song. Voices blend, memories are rekindled, and a bit of mystery hangs in the air. Theater Latté Da stages the world premiere of this rollicking new celebration of the season, featuring the words of Dylan Thomas and Dr. Maya Angelou, with music by local singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, and Welsh artists Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely."

This is a world premier production and is perfect for the holiday season! The Ritz theatre is an intimate space. The set for this production is a local pub complete with a bar, photo booth, chandeliers, and more that gave it a real cozy vibe. As an audience member, you feel like you are hanging out with the characters in the local pub on a cold and snow Minnesota evening. The atmosphere was a cozy vibe prior the show, the actors entered in casually and interacted with each other. Each of the actors wore holiday attire, including festive cozy holiday sweaters. In this production, they sing a variety of songs, all of the actors had strong voices and I enjoyed hearing the harmonies and the blends in the holiday tunes. It was also nice to hear original tunes that were story telling and gave hope. The audience was moved. The show moves by so quickly, running about 75 minutes, though one could stay for more. We are so lucky to have a great theatre that tells original stories.

I would highly recommend seeing Christmas at the Local. It will put you in the holiday spirit!

