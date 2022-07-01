Review: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Theater Mu

"In this co-production with the Jungle Theater, a Khmer Rouge survivor returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past."

This production was at the Jungle Theater as it was in co-production with Theater Mu. It was my first time at the Jungle Theater and the space was a great fit for this production. As an Asian-American, I always apprieacte that art that Theater Mu produces and think everytime I see a production through Theater Mu, how lucky am I that I live in a city where we have the second largest Asian-American Theater in the nation?!

The cast was marvelous and again, i'll say represenation is so great! This story was part play part concert as it was going between the Greg Watanabe (Chum) the father and Danielle Troiano (Neary) the daughter and their relationship from past to present. I was thrilled to see Greg Watanabe perform live as I am a huge fan of the musical Allegiance. The cast all had great chemistry and the audience really enjoyed the music. I could tell they wanted to get up and dance along! There were so many emotional parts in the script and story that many may find that they can relate to.

I would recommend seeing this show while you can!

Photos courtesy of Theater Mu