John W. Kurtich Foundation Makes $1 Million Gift To Children's Theatre Company Endowment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children's Theatre Company has announced that the John W. Kurtich Foundation has made a $1 million donation to CTC's endowment. The Foundation has been making annual gifts to CTC since 2019, to support Theatre Arts Training programs and teaching artists.

"I attended a matinee at CTC, and stood in the lobby before the show and saw the school buses unloading," said Troy Underwood, president of the John W. Kurtich Foundation.

"I saw the children's faces, looking around in the lobby, and you could tell a lot of those kids were awestruck and had never seen a place like this. During the performance, I watched the faces of those kids, which spoke volumes about the message being brought to them, and the skill with which CTC understands its audience and mission."

"We are hugely grateful to the John W. Kurtich Foundation for their generosity and support," said CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "This gift is extraordinary and will allow us to continue to provide classes, workshops, scholarships, access programs and high quality productions to serve young people and families. We are excited that this gift helps us educate, challenge and inspire our community through powerful and transformative theatrical experiences."

About CTC's Endowment

CTC's $17 million endowment supports artistic innovation and development of new works, education programs, and access for all, ensuring there are no barriers to participation. About the John W. Kurtich Foundation The John W. Kurtich Foundation honors the legacy of its namesake by awarding scholarships to students in artistic disciplines of music, theatre, architecture, and visual arts. Funding is gifted to non-profit organizations dedicated to building artistic skills, competencies, and experiences in all levels of study.

Comments