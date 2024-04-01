Review: BIANCA DEL RIO - DEAD INSIDE COMEDY TOUR at The Palace Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner, Bianca Del Rio, brought her "Dead Inside World Tour" to Saint Paul, Minnesota, gracing the stage of the Palace Theater on March 30, 2024.

"I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE! If you enjoy irreverent humor, sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended... this is the show for you!" Bianca proclaimed.

And indeed, Bianca's promise held true. The show kicked off with another iconic NYC drag queen, Sutton Lee Seymour, who delivered a delightful blend of comedy and music, paying homage to gay music icons like Tina Turner and Lady Gaga. Seymour's finale, a witty song about RuPaul's Drag Race contestants set to a Broadway melody, had the audience roaring with laughter and excitement.

When Bianca Del Rio took the stage, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch. The audience erupted with cheers and screams for the legendary drag queen. Bianca delivered a masterclass in comedy, regaling the crowd with hilarious jokes, captivating stories, and even engaging in a side-splitting Q&A session that showcased her lightning-fast wit and clever comebacks.

Thank you, Bianca, for a night filled with laughter and entertainment! Saint Paul hopes to welcome you back soon for another unforgettable performance.

For more tour dates and show information, visit Bianca Del Rio's official website.