Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata

This production runs now through October 14, 2023

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL

Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata
Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata
The cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet Photo by Alex Wohlhuete

Mark Twain once noted, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses – and then there is Sarah Bernhardt."

Set in 1899 Paris, this play delves into the life of the audacious and acclaimed actress, Sarah Bernhardt. She stands at the pinnacle of her career, having triumphed in numerous theatrical roles and won the hearts of critics. However, her spirit is as daring as ever. When she takes on the challenging role of Hamlet in Shakespeare's renowned play, she grapples with the character's original text, navigating her own creative process. In doing so, she confronts the societal norms of her era, steadfast in her determination to forge her unique rendition of Hamlet, defying conventions. It's a compelling narrative of unwavering perseverance in the face of societal resistance towards progress.

Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata
Photo by Alex Wohlhueter; featuring Derek “Duck” Washington and Em Rosenberg 

Creative Team:

  • Playwright: Theresa Rebeck
  • Director: Carin Bratlie Wethern
  • Set Design: Sadie Ward
  • Costume Design: Raphael Ferreira
  • Lighting Design: Emmet Kowler
  • Sound Design: Jacob M. Davis
  • Prop Design: Jenny Moeller
  • Intimacy/Fight Choreographer: Annie Enneking
  • Dramaturg: Nissa Nordland Morgan
  • Assistant Set Designer: Sarah Schniepp
  • Stage Manager: Clara Costello

Cast:

  • Anika Ashrit (Rosamond/ensemble)
  • Claire Chenoweth (Raoul)
  • Sean Dillon (Constant Coquelin)
  • Nicole Goeden (Sarah Bernhardt)
  • Christy Johnson (Francois)
  • Clara Marsh (Lysette)
  • Ben Qualley (Maurice/ensemble)
  • Em Rosenberg (Edmond Rostand)
  • Derek "Duck" Washington (Alphonse Mucha)
  • Jeremy Williams (Louis/ensemble)
Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata
Photo by Alex Wohlhueter; features Nicole Goeden and Em Rosenberg

I thoroughly enjoyed attending this production at the intimate Crane Theatre by Theatre Pro Rata. Nicole Goeden's portrayal of Sarah Bernhardt was nothing short of captivating. Bernhardt, a remarkable character in her own right, was brought to life vividly by Nicole, showcasing a fierce determination to challenge and surpass gender and societal norms. Her character's ambition to take on title roles not typically designated for someone of her background, particularly starring as Hamlet, added a unique dimension to the classic Hamlet narratives.

The storyline beautifully traversed her journey, revealing the extent of her determination to realize her dream of playing Hamlet and other unconventional roles. Her perseverance in acquiring a theater to produce her own productions resonated strongly with contemporary times, echoing the spirit of present-day creatives establishing their spaces to unleash creativity and share their artistic works.

Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata

The staging was impressive, complemented by intricate costumes that added depth to the performance. The script balanced humor and heartfelt moments, shedding light on themes of family, friendship, and the challenges of working in a space to bring forth something distinctive and extraordinary.

I highly recommend experiencing "Bernhardt/Hamlet" at Theatre Pro Rata. For additional ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: SIDE SHOW at Ashland Productions Photo
Review: SIDE SHOW at Ashland Productions

What did our critic think of SIDE SHOW at Ashland Productions? 'Side Show,' based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who rose to fame during the Depression, offers a poignant portrayal of two women bound at the hip.

2
Video: Actor Lukas Haas Sends Message To Cast Of World Premiere MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE Photo
Video: Actor Lukas Haas Sends Message To Cast Of World Premiere MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

Actor Lukas Haas (Inception) sends a video message to the cast of the world premiere 'Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress'. Learn more about the play and Lukas Haas' acting career spanning four decades.

3
Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchest Photo
Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

What did our critic think of WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall?

4
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry Photo
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry

What did our critic think of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Artistry?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra HallReview: WHAT MATTERS MOST TOUR BEN FOLDS WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall
Review: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert HallReview: BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall
Interview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNINGInterview: Heather Hach of THE TROUBLE WITH DROWNING
Interview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert HallInterview: Erika Henningsen of BEHIND THE CURTAIN: EVER AFTER IN CONCERT at Ordway Concert Hall

Videos

Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Aladdin
Orpheum Theatre (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cookin’ (Nanta 난타)
Children's Theatre Company (9/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker in Wonderland
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk (Livestream)
Northrop (10/12-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HANDPRINTS
History Theatre (1/27-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Children's Theatre Company (11/07-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil
Northrop at the University of Minnesota (11/24-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheaper Than Hamilton
Dudley Riggs Theatre (8/10-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You