Review: BERNHARDT/HAMLET at Theatre Pro Rata

The cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet Photo by Alex Wohlhuete

Mark Twain once noted, "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses – and then there is Sarah Bernhardt."

Set in 1899 Paris, this play delves into the life of the audacious and acclaimed actress, Sarah Bernhardt. She stands at the pinnacle of her career, having triumphed in numerous theatrical roles and won the hearts of critics. However, her spirit is as daring as ever. When she takes on the challenging role of Hamlet in Shakespeare's renowned play, she grapples with the character's original text, navigating her own creative process. In doing so, she confronts the societal norms of her era, steadfast in her determination to forge her unique rendition of Hamlet, defying conventions. It's a compelling narrative of unwavering perseverance in the face of societal resistance towards progress.

Photo by Alex Wohlhueter; featuring Derek “Duck” Washington and Em Rosenberg

Creative Team:

Playwright: Theresa Rebeck

Director: Carin Bratlie Wethern

Set Design: Sadie Ward

Costume Design: Raphael Ferreira

Lighting Design: Emmet Kowler

Sound Design: Jacob M. Davis

Prop Design: Jenny Moeller

Intimacy/Fight Choreographer: Annie Enneking

Dramaturg: Nissa Nordland Morgan

Assistant Set Designer: Sarah Schniepp

Stage Manager: Clara Costello

Cast:

Anika Ashrit (Rosamond/ensemble)

Claire Chenoweth (Raoul)

Sean Dillon (Constant Coquelin)

Nicole Goeden (Sarah Bernhardt)

Christy Johnson (Francois)

Clara Marsh (Lysette)

Ben Qualley (Maurice/ensemble)

Em Rosenberg (Edmond Rostand)

Derek "Duck" Washington (Alphonse Mucha)

Jeremy Williams (Louis/ensemble)

Photo by Alex Wohlhueter; features Nicole Goeden and Em Rosenberg

I thoroughly enjoyed attending this production at the intimate Crane Theatre by Theatre Pro Rata. Nicole Goeden's portrayal of Sarah Bernhardt was nothing short of captivating. Bernhardt, a remarkable character in her own right, was brought to life vividly by Nicole, showcasing a fierce determination to challenge and surpass gender and societal norms. Her character's ambition to take on title roles not typically designated for someone of her background, particularly starring as Hamlet, added a unique dimension to the classic Hamlet narratives.

The storyline beautifully traversed her journey, revealing the extent of her determination to realize her dream of playing Hamlet and other unconventional roles. Her perseverance in acquiring a theater to produce her own productions resonated strongly with contemporary times, echoing the spirit of present-day creatives establishing their spaces to unleash creativity and share their artistic works.

The staging was impressive, complemented by intricate costumes that added depth to the performance. The script balanced humor and heartfelt moments, shedding light on themes of family, friendship, and the challenges of working in a space to bring forth something distinctive and extraordinary.

I highly recommend experiencing "Bernhardt/Hamlet" at Theatre Pro Rata. For additional ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.