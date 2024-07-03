Review: BEN PLATT: THE HONEYMIND TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, June 29, 2024, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Ben Platt, known for his roles in Broadway productions Dear Evan Hansen and Parade as well as films Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Theater Camp, and The Politician, brought his Honey Mind Tour to Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Orpheum Theater.

Brandy Clark opened the concert for Ben Platt, performing many of her songs, including a snippet from Shucked the Musical, for which she wrote the music. She also shared words of encouragement for the LGBTQIA+ community, as it was Pride weekend in Minneapolis.

The stage for Ben Platt featured a series of steps, a small band, and background singers. As the screen rose, Ben Platt appeared in front of a circular moonlit backdrop, and the sold-out crowd cheered as he opened with "Right Kind of Reckless," followed by "All American Queen." He wore all-black attire with a blue jacket, exuding charisma on stage, much to the delight of the audience.

Ben Platt at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

It was a joy to see Ben singing his own music. While his musical theater performances are beloved, hearing and seeing him perform original songs that he wrote allowed the audience to explore a deeper side of Ben. He shared his journey with songwriting and producing his music, making the performance feel personal and intimate.

One of my favorites was "Ease My Mind." His vocals were effortless, and his vocal runs were smooth and powerful. The context of the song, as he shared, was also powerful, highlighting his vulnerability in his music and storytelling. He then performed another favorite, "Grow as We Go." Ben also covered songs by James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, both of whom have greatly influenced his music.

At one point, Ben donned a white robe lined in fur and sang "Maybe This Time" from the musical Cabaret, inspired by his favorite, Liza Minnelli. The audience gave a standing ovation after he finished the last note. He was simply fabulous! He ended with "Before I Know," and then did an encore of "Imagine."

Thank you, Ben Platt, for an amazing concert and night of music and storytelling. I highly recommend you check out the Honey Mind Tour. For dates and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

